Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches Market Cap of $4.37 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 29th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.26 or 0.00018241 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $4.37 billion and $326.14 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00066850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00020580 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006318 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007959 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 388,507,675 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

