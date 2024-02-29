Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Update

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the January 31st total of 31,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Realities

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Realities during the 2nd quarter worth about $811,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Creative Realities during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Creative Realities in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Creative Realities by 152.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Creative Realities by 29.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 62,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CREX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 42,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Creative Realities has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

