Creditcoin Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $176.87 million and approximately $30.12 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00000908 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,587,939 coins and its circulating supply is 317,800,709 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.