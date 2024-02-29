Critical Contrast: AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) versus Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC)

Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management -105.28% N/A -19.91% AFC Gamma 44.46% 15.02% 10.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.1% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of AFC Gamma shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Altisource Asset Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of AFC Gamma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management $4.97 million 2.23 -$15.93 million ($2.96) -1.36 AFC Gamma $63.48 million 3.71 $35.93 million $1.61 7.14

This table compares Altisource Asset Management and AFC Gamma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AFC Gamma has higher revenue and earnings than Altisource Asset Management. Altisource Asset Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AFC Gamma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Altisource Asset Management and AFC Gamma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A AFC Gamma 0 1 2 0 2.67

AFC Gamma has a consensus target price of $18.80, indicating a potential upside of 63.48%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Altisource Asset Management.

Volatility and Risk

Altisource Asset Management has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AFC Gamma has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AFC Gamma beats Altisource Asset Management on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altisource Asset Management

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. AFC Gamma, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

