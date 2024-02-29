Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Shares Down 0.8%

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.