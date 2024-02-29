Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) traded up 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.92 and last traded at $17.83. 156,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 381,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,703,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,891,000 after purchasing an additional 214,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,657,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,657,000 after purchasing an additional 98,569 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,464,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,659,000 after purchasing an additional 807,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,347,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,745,000 after purchasing an additional 178,201 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 17.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,700,000 after purchasing an additional 485,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.
