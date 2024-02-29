CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.59-2.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.68. CubeSmart also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.63-0.65 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut CubeSmart from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.36.

CubeSmart Stock Up 1.8 %

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.61. 2,123,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.23. CubeSmart has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $48.93. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 418,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,376,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,785,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,751,000 after acquiring an additional 94,455 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 112,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 94,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Articles

