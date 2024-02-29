CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC) Short Interest Up 593.9% in February

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 593.9% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of CytoMed Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th.
CytoMed Therapeutics Company Profile
CytoMed Therapeutics Limited, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of human cancers in Malaysia and Singapore. Its lead product candidate is CTM-N2D, which is in Phase I clinical trials comprising expanded gamma delta T cells grafted with natural killer group 2D ligands-targeting chimeric antigen receptor to improve anti-cancer cytotoxicity.
