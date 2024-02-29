Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $477.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.40 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share.

Daqo New Energy Trading Up 3.5 %

DQ stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.60. 1,226,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,492. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

