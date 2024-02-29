Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Shares Down 4.2%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 33,843 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 144,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$0.35 price objective on shares of Decibel Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Price Performance

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$44.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.06.

(Get Free Report)

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls. In addition, the company engages in the cannabis retail business through operating operational retail locations in Saskatchewan, as well as an e-commerce cannabis platform throughout the Province of Saskatchewan; and operational retail locations in Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.