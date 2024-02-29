Defense Metals (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Trading Down 1.6%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 90,630 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 95,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Defense Metals Trading Down 2.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.
About Defense Metals
Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Defense Metals
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Defense Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defense Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.