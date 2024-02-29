Defense Metals (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Trading Down 1.6%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 90,630 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 95,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Defense Metals Trading Down 2.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15.

About Defense Metals

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

