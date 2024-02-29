Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $94.66. The company had a trading volume of 13,267,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,962. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $94.99. The company has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.77.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.