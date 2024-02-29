Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Dell Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $94.66. The company had a trading volume of 13,267,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,962. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $94.99. The company has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.77.
Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.88%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dell Technologies
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.