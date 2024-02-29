Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.250-7.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.0 billion-$95.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.1 billion. Dell Technologies also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.050-1.250 EPS.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,783,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,962. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.77. The stock has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $94.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.88%.

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.13.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 263.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

