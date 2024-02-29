Dempze Nancy E Purchases 615 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,084 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 1.4% of Dempze Nancy E’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.26. 2,398,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,236,224. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.05. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $158.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

