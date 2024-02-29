DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01, RTT News reports. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.000-2.100 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.00-$2.10 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.55. 2,314,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.77.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,861,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,285 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,802,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $306,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,083,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,275 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XRAY. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

