Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Shares Down 79.9%

Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9 – Get Free Report) shares traded down 79.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.78 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.78 ($0.25). 2,059,125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 3,396,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.63 ($1.25).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.63) target price on shares of Digital 9 Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Digital 9 Infrastructure alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DGI9

Digital 9 Infrastructure Trading Down 82.1 %

Insider Activity at Digital 9 Infrastructure

The stock has a market capitalization of £153.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,791.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 25.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 38.41.

In related news, insider Keith Mansfield purchased 166,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £50,005.20 ($63,426.18). 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital 9 Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.