Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) Short Interest Up 160.0% in February

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Digital Asset Monetary Network Price Performance

DATI remained flat at $0.06 on Thursday. 2,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,480. Digital Asset Monetary Network has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

Digital Asset Monetary Network Company Profile

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc operates as a public accelerator-incubator. The company funds disruptive and sustainable innovations, solves problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications. The company aligns with other private accelerators and incubators, to form unique partnerships.

