Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.55 and last traded at $73.55. 598,420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,500,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.85.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $565.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.67 and a 200-day moving average of $69.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPST. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $3,323,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 12,743.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 123,101 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 361.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 73,365 shares during the period. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $7,493,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

