discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Trading 1.9% Higher

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 694 ($8.80) and last traded at GBX 694 ($8.80). 389,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 166,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 681 ($8.64).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.06) price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on discoverIE Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 925 ($11.73) price objective on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 748.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 702.52. The firm has a market cap of £643.15 million, a PE ratio of 2,973.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. discoverIE Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,217.39%.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

