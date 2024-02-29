Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.400-5.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion.

Dorman Products Stock Up 1.4 %

DORM traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.22. The company had a trading volume of 156,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,605. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.77. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $96.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.41.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.86 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DORM. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorman Products

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 536.8% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Further Reading

