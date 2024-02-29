Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) traded down 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. 1,086 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 16,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.44.
Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
