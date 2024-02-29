dynaCERT (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Stock Price Down 5.6%

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 65,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 311% from the average daily volume of 15,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

dynaCERT Trading Up 3.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12.

About dynaCERT

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, and distribution of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patented and patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

