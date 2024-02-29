Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Acquired by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,425,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,914 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $21,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Dynavax Technologies stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.81. 320,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,557. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 12.96, a current ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,052.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at $43,215.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,052.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,500 shares of company stock worth $423,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

