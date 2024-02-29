East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.70. 69,087 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 59,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

East Resources Acquisition Trading Down 12.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East Resources Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in East Resources Acquisition stock. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,826 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

