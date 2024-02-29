ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) versus Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Critical Analysis

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of ECARX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of ECARX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Creative Realities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ECARX and Creative Realities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECARX 0 0 1 0 3.00 Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

ECARX presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 270.37%. Creative Realities has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.20%. Given ECARX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ECARX is more favorable than Creative Realities.

ECARX has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities has a beta of 3.07, suggesting that its stock price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ECARX and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECARX -32.10% N/A -34.47% Creative Realities -13.81% -17.23% -6.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ECARX and Creative Realities’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECARX $515.70 million 0.20 -$223.18 million ($0.53) -5.09 Creative Realities $41.20 million 1.06 $1.88 million N/A N/A

Creative Realities has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ECARX.

Summary

ECARX beats Creative Realities on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. The company also provides system hardware; professional and implementation services; software design and development; and software licensing, deployment, and maintenance and support services, as well as media management and distribution software platforms and networks; device and product management; and customized software service layers, systems, experiences, workflows, and integrated solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, apparel and accessories, banking, baby/children, beauty, CPG, department stores, digital out-of-home, electronics, fashion, fitness, foodservice/quick service restaurant, financial services, gaming, luxury, mass merchants, mobile operators, and pharmacy retail industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

