Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.870-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5 billion-$4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.250-0.280 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.89. 4,850,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,980,871. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELAN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 211,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 595,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,868,000 after purchasing an additional 45,782 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,468,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,083,000 after purchasing an additional 467,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 505,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 82,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

