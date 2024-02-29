Electroneum Market Cap Achieves $54.85 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 29th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $54.85 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004360 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,966,570,037 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.