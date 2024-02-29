Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Short Interest Up 450.0% in February

Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Emergent Metals Stock Performance
EGMCF traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 19,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,794. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. Emergent Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.
About Emergent Metals
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Emergent Metals
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.