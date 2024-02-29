Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF) Short Interest Up 450.0% in February

Emergent Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:EGMCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Emergent Metals Stock Performance

EGMCF traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 19,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,794. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. Emergent Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.

About Emergent Metals

Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. The company holds interest in the Golden Arrow, the New York Canyon, the Mindora, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide properties located in Nevada, the United States.

