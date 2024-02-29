Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 25650 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Emergent Metals Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Emergent Metals Company Profile
Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. The company holds interest in the Golden Arrow, the New York Canyon, the Mindora, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide properties located in Nevada, the United States.
