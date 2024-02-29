Energi Reaches Market Cap of $18.66 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $18.66 million and approximately $908,673.48 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Energi has traded 56.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00069061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00021611 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019318 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008022 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001401 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 74,223,906 coins and its circulating supply is 74,239,181 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

