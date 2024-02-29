Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Enerplus has increased its dividend by an average of 24.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Enerplus Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ERF opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.95. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $19.01.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ERF shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC cut their price objective on Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “tender” rating and set a $18.85 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
