EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Trading 4.2% Higher

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.20. 26,123 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 15,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

EnWave Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.

EnWave Company Profile

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through EnWave and NutraDried segments. It also offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) platforms, such as nutraREV for dehydration of fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, meats, and seafood; and quantaREV designed for low-temperature dehydration of solid, liquid, and granular or encapsulated food or cannabis products.

Further Reading

