Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $950.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $855.00 to $950.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $856.50.

Get Equinix alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

Equinix Trading Down 0.5 %

Insider Transactions at Equinix

Shares of EQIX traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $887.70. The stock had a trading volume of 140,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,796. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $827.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $785.14. The firm has a market cap of $83.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Equinix has a 12-month low of $661.66 and a 12-month high of $897.94.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $11,661,425.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,184 shares of company stock worth $16,332,586. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $1,574,132,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 6,589.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,228,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after buying an additional 1,210,021 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 44.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after buying an additional 431,435 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Equinix by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,339,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,777,000 after acquiring an additional 230,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after acquiring an additional 179,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.