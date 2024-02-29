ERC20 (ERC20) One Day Volume Tops $48,899.30

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 29th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $336.02 million and approximately $48,899.30 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 79.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000482 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00015303 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00016407 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,521.37 or 0.99661613 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001194 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.87 or 0.00187704 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008315 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.36642221 USD and is up 55.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $44,049.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

