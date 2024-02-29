ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGLW) Short Interest Down 57.6% in February

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the January 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ESGL Trading Down 11.9 %
ESGLW traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,426. ESGL has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01.
ESGL Company Profile
