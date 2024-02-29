ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGLW) Short Interest Down 57.6% in February

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the January 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ESGL Trading Down 11.9 %

ESGLW traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,426. ESGL has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01.

ESGL Company Profile

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

