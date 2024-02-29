Eventide Asset Management LLC Buys 55,950 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 55,950 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Diamondback Energy worth $26,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.29. 657,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,933. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $183.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.05.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

