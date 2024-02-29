Eventide Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 393,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,035,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Vaxcyte at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Vaxcyte

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $925,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,187,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $925,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,814 shares in the company, valued at $23,187,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $123,141.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,847.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,566 shares of company stock worth $7,857,427 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vaxcyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Vaxcyte Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vaxcyte stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $74.93. The company had a trading volume of 282,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,075. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $82.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.75 and a 200-day moving average of $56.71.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.93). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

