Eventide Asset Management LLC Has $27.13 Million Stock Position in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA)

Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,024,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,386 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 7.92% of Aura Biosciences worth $27,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 257.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Aura Biosciences by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aura Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AURA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.06. 35,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,435. The company has a market cap of $346.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.80. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Aura Biosciences news, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 15,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $121,116.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,386.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Aura Biosciences news, CFO Julie B. Feder sold 6,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $50,492.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,991 shares in the company, valued at $481,251.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 15,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $121,116.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,386.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Aura Biosciences from $38.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Aura Biosciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for treating tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It is developing AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma that is in phase III clinical trial.

