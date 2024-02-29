Eventide Asset Management LLC Makes New $32.42 Million Investment in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 203,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,420,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of monday.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,770 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,686,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 577.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after buying an additional 649,439 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,783,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in monday.com by 331.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,240,000 after purchasing an additional 483,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNDY. UBS Group raised their price target on monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on monday.com from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.79.

NASDAQ:MNDY traded up $5.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.96. 409,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,493. monday.com Ltd. has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $239.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,105.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.94.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

