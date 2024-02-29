Eventide Asset Management LLC Sells 224,249 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Eventide Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 716,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,249 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $18,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 137,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 57,639 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 938,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,754,000 after buying an additional 242,608 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,167,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at $26,400,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 627,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $110,682.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,979.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,915 shares of company stock worth $4,396,683. Insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BBIO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.93. 322,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,802. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.70. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $44.32. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.07.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

