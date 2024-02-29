Everdome Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 29th. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Everdome has a market capitalization of $10.51 million and $733,224.60 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everdome token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 92,138,724,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

