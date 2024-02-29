Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Stock Price Up 12.8%

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) rose 12.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.67 and last traded at $15.67. Approximately 460,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 217,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EE. Northland Securities began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Excelerate Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Excelerate Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Excelerate Energy Stock Up 13.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $240.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.31 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 643.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

