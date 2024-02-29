Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Exelon has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Exelon has a dividend payout ratio of 57.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Exelon to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

EXC opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,515,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,655,000 after buying an additional 263,797 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Exelon by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,792,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,952,000 after buying an additional 3,148,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $413,260,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

