EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Position Cut by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lessened its stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,561,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 78,018 shares during the period. EZCORP accounts for approximately 7.2% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned approximately 4.65% of EZCORP worth $21,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 128.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 3,041.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 3,041.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 79.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Stock Performance

NASDAQ EZPW traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.49. 702,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,882. The company has a market cap of $578.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.11. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $11.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. EZCORP had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $299.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EZPW. StockNews.com raised shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

EZCORP Profile

(Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

