Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,068.54

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,068.54 and last traded at $1,066.26, with a volume of 8142 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,055.54.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from $1,085.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $976.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $898.48.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $52.87 EPS for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a $15.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. This is a boost from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $10.00. Fairfax Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

