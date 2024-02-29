Fetch.ai Price Hits $1.43 (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 29th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.19 billion and $417.42 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00002366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00069061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00021611 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019318 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008022 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 831,820,546 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.