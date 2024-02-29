FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

FFW Stock Performance

Shares of FFWC stock remained flat at $37.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average of $35.80. FFW has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.07.

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter.

About FFW

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services.

