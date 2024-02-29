Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Chairman Brian J. Cali Acquires 1,250 Shares

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) Chairman Brian J. Cali acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.96 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 390,709 shares in the company, valued at $18,347,694.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Trading Up 3.1 %

Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.94. 4,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.96 million during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 13.48%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Fidelity D & D Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 407.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

