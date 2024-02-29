Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.940-0.970 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.660-4.760 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of FIS stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,151,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,912. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average is $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.51%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.47.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $449,526,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $390,114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,027,000 after buying an additional 2,741,991 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $138,028,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $188,469,000 after buying an additional 2,222,464 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

