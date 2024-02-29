Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.11

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.11 and last traded at $55.09, with a volume of 48692 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.80.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $570.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Value Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVAL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 100.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $78,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

